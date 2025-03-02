Woman found dead in hostel room in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi, Mar 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was found hanging inside her hostel room here, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Arsha B Nair, a native of Vendar, Kollam.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday when Arsha was found hanging inside her room on Palattu Lane, Anchumana-Mamangalam Road, Palarivattom.

She was a student at a private aviation institute in Palarivattom, police added.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.