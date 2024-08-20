Woman found dead in hotel room in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the unidentified woman was found inside a room of the hotel located near the bus stand, Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said.

According to the police, on August 18, the woman had checked into the hotel with Mohammad Alam Hasnain Qureishi, who had submitted his Aadhaar card at the reception.

No identity proof of the woman was taken by the hotel, they said.

So far, the probe suggested that Qureishi murdered the woman after taking her to the room and fled the scene, ASP Bhati said.

The incident was reported after the hotel staff complained of a foul smell emanating from the room, he said.

There is a cut mark on the neck of the deceased, the ASP said.

The matter is being investigated, he added.