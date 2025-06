Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A woman was found dead on a ground in Samrat Ashok Nagar in Thane's Kalwa area on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

No offence has been registered and a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

The woman has been identified as Shantabai Chavan (40), the Kalwa police station official added. PTI COR BNM