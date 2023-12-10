Woman found dead in lodge in Thane district

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a room of a lodge in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The body of Jyoti Todarmal was found in a lodge in Kalyan town this morning, an official from MFC police station said.

Todarmal had checked into the lodge with a man on Saturday afternoon, and he later left the establishment without informing anyone, he said.

The housekeeping staff found the woman lying dead in a suspicious manner in the room, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for the man. PTI COR ARU