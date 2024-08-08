Woman found dead in Navi Mumbai lake, cops suspect boyfriend killed her

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) The body of a 19-year-old woman has been found in a lake in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and police suspect she was killed by her boyfriend who later committed suicide, an official said on Thursday.

Some fishermen spotted the body in the lake near a school close to Belapur at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

The deceased was identified as Bhavika More, student of a college in Nerul, the official from NRI police station said.

An initial probe indicated the woman was in love with Swastik Patil (22), hailing from Panvel in Navi Mumbai, he said.

As per the CCTV footage of the area, both of them went towards the lake at around 4 pm but did not return.

They might have had a quarrel following which the man allegedly strangulated the woman to death, dumped the body in the lake and then committed suicide, the official said, adding efforts were on to trace him.

The exact cause of the woman's death will be known after the autopsy report is received, he said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, he added. PTI COR GK