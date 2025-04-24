Woman found dead in parking lot of housing complex, husband held

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) A woman was found in the parking lot of a housing complex in the southern part of the city's Kasba area with stab injuries on Thursday afternoon, police said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital by police where doctors declared her "brought dead, an officer said.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Rina Mandal. The husband of the woman was arrested and the knife allegedly used in the crime was also seized, they said.

"There seems to be a fight between the husband and wife for quite some time. That could have led to the crime. The victim was stabbed multiple times," an officer said..

A case has been lodged in the Kasba police station and the husband is being questioned, he added. PTI SCH RG