Woman found dead in Rajasthan's Rajsamand, accused man detained

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) The body of a woman who went missing last week was found in a pond in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Thursday, while police are searching for her minor son in a nearby forest area, they said.

The police detained the accused man, with whom she was allegedly having an illicit affair, on Wednesday.

A missing person report was registered on February 11 when she left her home with her son and some valuables, police said.

The accused, during questioning, revealed that he murdered the woman and her son, and acting on this information, police recovered the body of the woman from a pond in Bhim area, and the search for the boy is underway in the forest area, Bhim Circle Officer Rakesh Verma said.

Police are further questioning the accused, he said. PTI SDA SHS