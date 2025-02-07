Woman found dead in roadside bush near Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) The half-naked body of a woman was recovered from inside a bush in New Town area near Kolkata on Friday, police said.

Residents of the Lohar Pul locality of New Town noticed the body in the morning and informed the police.

The deceased was yet to be identified.

It seems that the body was dumped there by those who are responsible for her death, a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said.

"The post-mortem examination will confirm the cause of her death. That will also confirm whether she was raped before being killed," the officer said.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.