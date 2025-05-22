Woman found dead in suitcase near railway track in Bengaluru was strangulated, say Police

Bengaluru: A woman whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase at Chandapura on city outskirts was strangled to death, the police said on Thursday.

The body was discovered near Surya city where the suitcase lay abandoned on the Railway tracks in Anekal.

Police suspect that she may have been killed elsewhere and the body was dumped from a moving train.

"The woman was strangulated, and the body was likely pushed from a moving train," said Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) C K Bawa.

"We are investigating the case, and our priority is to identify the deceased." Six teams have been formed to probe the matter.

According to Bawa, preliminary findings suggested no signs of rape or other injury marks.

A case of murder has been registered under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita against unknown individuals.