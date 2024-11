Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Thane's Lokmanya Nagar on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

Advertisment

Laxmi Kasab was found hanging from a ceiling fan, the Vartak Nagar police station official said.

An accidental death case has been registered and the body has been sent for post mortem, he added. PTI COR BNM