Woman found dead in UP village

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Body of a 65-year-old woman was recovered from the Sardhana candal in Daulatpur village here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman identified as Saroj had been missing since April 12.

Police have registered a case of murder against one Bhaver Singh, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s son, Avinash.

Avinash alleged that his mother was killed and her body was later dumped in the canal.

The accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and is currently absconding. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police added.

The body has been sent for postmortem, Station House Officer (SHO), Sikheda, Vinod Kumar Singh told reporters.