Woman found dead in UP's Bulandshahr, family alleges murder

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A 58-year-old woman was found dead in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The body of the woman, identified as Usha Devi, was recovered near the Government Inter College, they said, adding that her son, Devendra, has alleged that she had been murdered.

City Superintendent of Police Shankar Prasad said the family informed police that Usha Devi had been killed and her body dumped near the inter college.

He said the station house officer reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

"Based on the complaint filed by the family, a case of murder has been registered. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the unknown accused," Prasad added.