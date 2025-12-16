Woman found dead in UP’s Hardoi, murder suspected

Hardoi (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in bushes near a panchayat building here on Tuesday morning, with police suspecting murder, officials said.

The incident occurred in Dakauli village under the Madhoganj police station area. Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Jyoti, daughter of Jeet Bahadur Gautam. According to her mother, Jyoti had left home on Monday afternoon, saying she was going to Sandila to look for a job. Her younger sister accompanied her up to the panchayat building, after which a local resident, Iqbal, allegedly took her away on his motorcycle.

When Jyoti did not return home by evening, the family began searching for her. The search resumed early on Tuesday, and around 4 am her body was found in bushes near the panchayat building, about a kilometre from Gulab Nagar Dakauli.

Jyoti's mother alleged that Iqbal had murdered her daughter. She said the family has six children, with Jyoti being the third, and that her two younger brothers work as labourers to support the household.

Officials said multiple angles, including personal and financial issues, are being examined. The exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem.