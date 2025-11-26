Woman found dead inside locked house, police looking for absconding husband

Thane, Nov 26 (PTI) Dombivli Police in the district have launched a search for a 39-year-old man after his wife was found murdered inside the couple's locked house.

The body of Jyoti Dahije (29) was found on Tuesday, said a Manpada police station official, adding that her missing husband Popat Dahije is the prime suspect.

The alleged murder came to light after Popat Dahije, a mason by profession, failed to report to his workplace and his employer sent a staffer to check on him at his house in Kolegaon, Katai Naka.

The staffer found the the door locked from outside. But when he called Dahije's wife, her mobile phone rang inside, arousing suspicion. When the staffer and the employer peeped into the house, they saw blood stains, and immediately broke open the door to find Jyoti Dahije lying dead.

A case of murder was registered at Manpada police station. As per the preliminary investigation, she had been strangulated as well as attacked with a sharp weapon.

As the husband was missing, he became the prime suspect in the case, the police said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK