Woman found dead near canal in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) The body of a woman was found near a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The circumstances indicate that the woman may have been murdered and later her body thrown near the canal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SP City) Satyanarain Prajapat said .

A team rushed to the spot after receiving information and initiated an investigation. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the deceased, he said. PTI COR CDN NB NB