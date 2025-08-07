Woman found dead near drain in Chittorgarh; family alleges rape, murder

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) The body of a woman, aged around 20, was found near a drain in the outskirts of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, with her family alleging that she was raped and murdered.

Preliminary investigation suggest that the accused, Bhupendra, met the girl in the market and took her to a room where he allegedly raped her, a police officer said.

"When her condition deteriorated, he called his friend and left for a hospital. They then abandoned her along the roadside as her condition worsened and later she was found dead," the officer said.

She was found near a drain in the Nimbhed road on Wednesday night. Based on the family's complaint, a case of rape and murder has been registered against the accused, police said.

"A case of rape and murder has been registered by the girl's family. They alleged that the girl had gone to market yesterday but did not return till late and her body found at night," they added.

Police said the location of the accused, who studies in Udaipur, has been traced and he will be nabbed. PTI SDA SMV OZ OZ