Woman found dead near railway underpass in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) A woman was found murdered near a railway underpass in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Friday, with a preliminary probe suggesting she was killed by her husband.

The deceased has been identified as Mamta, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, police said.

Her body was spotted by locals who informed the police.

Preliminary investigation suggests that her husband Ajay killed her and later dumped the body near Goriya railway underpass.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the spot and collected evidence, police said, adding a hunt is on for the suspect.