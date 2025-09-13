Woman found dead on staircase in Andhra

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman found dead on the staircase of a rented premises here on Saturday, said a police official.

The deceased Mythili Priya was found dead in a sitting position on the staircase with a stab wound in her left armpit and a man named Rampu Nikhil went to the local police to report that Priya 'stabbed herself to death'.

However, police suspect Nikhil of having stabbed the woman to death and the investigation is on.

"Right now, he (Nikhil) is not admitting that he has stabbed her. He is saying that she herself had done that in the heat of a dispute but the truth has to come out in the investigation," Nellore town sub-divisional police officer Sindhu Priya told PTI.

According to the Police, Nikhil's room and Priya's sister's room are located opposite each other. Both Nikhil and Priya were classmates.

Meanwhile, Police booked a case under section 103 (1) of BNS that deals with murder. PTI STH ADB