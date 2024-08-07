Woman found dead outside home in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was found dead outside her home Wednesday morning in a village under Bhamora Police Station, with the family alleging she was murdered, police said.

Superintendent of Police (South) Manush Pareek said,"One Rambeti was found dead outside her house on the cot where she was sleeping in the morning. She had an injury on head." "The family members of the deceased have accused some local villagers for her murder. Further action in the incident will be taken once the post mortem is completed," said Prateek.

Police have sent the body for a post mortem examination, the SP added.