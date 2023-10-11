Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in this district on Wednesday, with the police suspecting foul play.

Advertisment

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the body of Meena Devi of Barauli village was found at her house in the morning.

The woman slept on Tuesday night with her daughter and some other children of the family, the SSP said.

"We have been informed that there were some troubles in the family. The suspects, members of the family, are being interrogated. The accused will be arrested soon," he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the investigations have been initiated. PTI COR CDN CK