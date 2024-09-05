Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in north Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, official said on Thursday.

An information regarding the woman's body at her house was received by the local police at 8.37 am on Thursday.

On receiving the call, the police arrived at the scene and found the woman Parul Tiwari's body on the ground floor, said a police officer.

No external injury mark was on her body but some kind of substance was coming out from out of her mouth, he added.

Parul is survived by her husband and two daughters. Her daughters were present in the house but her husband was not present.

The crime and FSL teams inspected and photographed the scene following which the body was shifted to the Sabji Mandi mortuary.

Proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS have been initiated, the officer said.

The statements of the relatives are being recorded. The post-mortem is being conducted and legal action will be taken accordingly, he added. PTI ALK AS AS