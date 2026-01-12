Woman found dead under parked car in Greater Noida; murder case registered

Noida, Jan 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman who had left home for work was found dead under a car parked near a park in the Beta-2 sector of Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

The woman, identified as Deepa, was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district. She lived in a rented flat in Beta-2 with her younger brother and worked at a private call centre in Noida's Sector 60, the police said.

According to the police, Deepa left for work on Sunday but did not return home. Her younger brother approached the police after her mobile phone remained switched off throughout the night.

On Monday morning, locals noticed the body under the parked vehicle and alerted the police. A team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint, a case of murder has been registered at the Beta-2 police station. The police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.

Deepa was the eldest sibling and sole support for her two younger brothers as her parents are deceased, they said, adding that while one brother, who is a student, lived with her in Greater Noida, the other works in Jaipur.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the area. "We are looking into how the woman reached the park and how the body ended up under the car," an officer with the Beta-2 police said.

We are also analysing call records and mobile location data to trace her movements, he added.