Woman found dead; unidentified person booked for strangulating her

Thane, Jun 25 (PTI) An unidentified person strangulated to death a 30-year-old woman and dumped her body on a hillock at Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the woman was found in the bushes in Kakole village on June 19, following which a case of accidental death was registered, senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station (Ulhasnagar division) Ashok Bhagat said.

"The body was then sent for a post-mortem, which confirmed that the woman was strangulated to death. After that, a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against an unidentified person," he said.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be known and efforts are on to nab the accused, he added. PTI COR NP