Woman found dead with injuries to head, other parts in Delhi's Amar Colony

New Delhi (PTI): A woman was found with injuries to her head and other parts of the body in northeast Delhi's Amar Colony area and later declared dead at GTB Hospital, police said on Sunday.

Police have lodged a case of murder and have initiated a probe into the death. Police received information regarding an injured woman at Jyoti Nagar police station early morning on Saturday, following which a team rushed to the spot.

She was shifted to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while a forensic team has inspected the scene and collected evidence.

A case under murder charges has been registered and further investigation is underway.