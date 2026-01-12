Woman found dead with multiple gunshot injuries in Patna.

Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman's body with multiple gunshot injuries was found in Janipur locality of Patna, officials said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mala Devi (40), wife of a person who runs a small hotel in the Babhanpura area.

"Mala Devi's body with gunshot injuries was found on the roadside in the Janipur locality on Sunday evening. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Prima facie, it appears that she might have been killed due to some revenge. The exact cause of the incident can only be known after the autopsy report," Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters.

According to locals, the deceased, a resident of Jehanabad district, had arrived in Babhanpura a few days ago to visit her in-laws.

"A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the case. Forensic experts have also been engaged to assist investigators," said the SP. PTI PKD RG