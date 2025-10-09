Woman found dead with throat slit at home in Kottayam; police launch probe

Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 9 (PTI) A woman was found dead with her throat slit at her residence near here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Leena Jose (56), wife of Jose Chacko, a resident of Peroor near Ettumannur, they added.

According to police, the incident came to light around 12.30 am when Leena’s son returned home from work and found her lying near the rear door of the house with her neck slit.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and confirmed her death. Ettumannur police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe.

Considering the injuries on the body, officials said they are investigating the possibility of murder. At the time of the incident, Leena’s husband and another son were also present in the house, police said.

Forensic and fingerprint experts examined the crime scene. The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem.