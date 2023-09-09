Woman found hanging at her house in Mumbai slum

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, a 20-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in suburban Oshiwara, police said on Saturday.

She was found dead on Friday afternoon in Behrambaugh slum, she said.

"The victim, identified as Shaheen Parveen, resided alone in a small room in the slum. The incident came to light when people living nearby broke open the door of her house as there was no response from inside despite repeated calls. They were shocked to see her hanging from the ceiling," an official of Oshiwara police station said.

They immediately informed the police, who came to the spot and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

The woman hailed from Bihar, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

On the basis of primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) was filed and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NP