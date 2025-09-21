Woman found hanging at home in east Delhi; suicide suspected

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in east Delhi's Ghazipur with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, a PCR call was received on September 17 about a suspected suicide at Rajbir Colony in Gharoli Extension.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the woman hanging from a ceiling fan with a saree inside a locked room.

“The door was forcibly opened and the woman was immediately taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Chandani Devi from Motihari in Bihar, a mother of three children, the officer said.

So far no complaint has been received from her family members, he added.

While police said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, the circumstances leading to Chandani’s death are being examined.

The role of her family members or any other possible factor will be looked into if a complaint is received, the officer said. PTI BM ARI