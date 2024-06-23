Woman found hanging at home in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman was found hanging in her home in the Aurai area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Meera Devi lived with her two sons while her husband Vikas Maurya lives in Mumbai, said Aurai SHO Sachchidanand Pandey.

Maurya came home on June 20.

One of Meera Devi's sons went to wake her up around 8 am. When he did not find her in the room, he and his father went to another room where they found Meera Devi hanging, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Pandey said.