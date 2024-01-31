Woman found hanging at in-laws’ place in UP's Gorakhpur; family alleges dowry harassment

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A 27-year-old married woman was found hanging at her in-laws' place in a village under the Campierganj police station area of this district, police on Wednesday said.

A case has been lodged in connection with the incident and further investigation is on, they said.

"One Jyoti Devi was found hanging at her in-laws place on Monday night. We registered a case regarding the matter against the in-laws on Tuesday night," Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Arora said.

The victim was married to man named Manish around eight months ago and her body was found hanging from the roof of a room, police said.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

Based on the complaint received from the victim's mother, the police have lodged an FIR of death due to dowry against her husband and three other in-laws.

"It has been alleged in the police complaint that Devi was constantly harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry that resulted in the recent incident. The matter is being investigated," the SHO said . PTI COR CDN AS