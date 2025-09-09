Woman found hanging from tree in Delhi's Begumpur

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was found hanging from a roadside tree in Delhi’s Begumpur area, an official said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received around 5.30 pm on Monday informing that a woman was found hanging from a tree near Kali Mata Chowk, Sector 37, Bhagwan Mahavir Road, he said.

“A police team reached the spot and brought the woman down, but she was declared dead on the spot,” a senior police officer said.

The crime team was called for inspection, and the body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem. No external injury marks were found, the police said.

The deceased was later identified as a resident of Begumpur, originally from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. She had married two years ago, the officer added.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the woman was upset due to domestic quarrels, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ SSJ NB NB