Woman found hanging from tree in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found hanging from a tree in the City police station area here on Wednesday, police said.

Some children who were playing nearby spotted the body behind the Kanshiram Urban Housing Colony near a pond at about 3 pm and alerted locals, following which the police were informed, Inspector Sachchidanand Pandey said.

"The woman, aged between 30 and 35 years, was found hanging by a newly purchased rope tied around her neck. She was wearing a saree," Pandey said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.