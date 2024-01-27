Woman found hanging in her house in Noida, suicide suspected

Noida, Jan 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was found hanging at her house here on Saturday, in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Advertisment

The woman, who hailed from Sonbhadra district, lived with her husband in a rented accommodation in Bishanpur village under Sector 58 police station limits, they added.

"Around 8 am on Saturday, the police were alerted about the woman's body found hanging from the fan in her room. Prima facie it appears to be a suicide," a police spokesperson said.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the site and recovered the body, the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

The body has been sent for post-mortem while legal proceedings have also been initiated in the case, the official said.

The woman's relatives in Sonbhadra have also been informed, the police said.

Further legal action in the case would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and her family's complaint, they added. PTI KIS RPA