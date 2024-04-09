Woman found hanging in hostel room

Bhubaneswar, Apr 9 (PTI) A woman was found hanging in her hostel room in Bhubaneswar, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Sarojini Sundar, a resident of Jagadalpur village in Puri district and a boxer and kho-kho player, the police said.

For livelihood, Sarojini was working at a hotel in Bhubaneswar and staying in a rented accommodation, said her mother.

"After receiving a call from the hostel owner at around 5 pm, we reached her room and knocked on the doors but she did not respond. When forced entry was made inside the room after breaking the door, we found that she was hanging," said Trupti Ranjan Nayak, Inspector-in-Charge of Badagada police station.

The body was sent for post-mortem. The exact reason behind the death can be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report, he said. PTI BBM BBM RG