Woman found hanging in hostel room in Jharkhand's Godda

Godda, Aug 21 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at the hostel in Gayatri Nagar under Town police station area.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A note has been recovered from her room in which she mentioned about not being able to fulfil her dream,” Town police station in-charge Dinesh Mahli said.

Mahli said the case is being investigated from all angles.

The deceased, a Class-11 student, was a resident of a tribal-dominated village under Poreyahat police station area. PTI CORR SAN RBT