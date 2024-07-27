Woman found hanging in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) A 26-year old woman was found hanging and her friend in an unconscious state in a house in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

The woman's father has registered a murder case against Jairaj, who was found unconscious, Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said.

They were discovered late on Friday.

Jairaj is undergoing treatment and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The police said the woman was a model and active on social media.

"The matter is being investigated," Kumar said. PTI SDA OZ SZM