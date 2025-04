Thane, Apr 13 (PTI) An unidentified woman in her late 30s was found hanging from a tree on the premises of a housing society in Thane West on Sunday, a police official said.

The police was alerted about the incident at Golden House society on Alameda Road at 12:02 pm, he added.

"The body was brought down by fire brigade personnel. The post mortem report is awaited. Further probe is underway," the Naupada police station official said. PTI COR BNM