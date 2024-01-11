Woman found injured in east Delhi park

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was found injured with multiple injuries on her body in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The woman has been admitted to LNJP hospital where her condition is stated to be critical, they said.

A PCR call was received at 9 am about a girl lying in a pool of blood near the Fire Brigade Office in Chilla village, a police officer said.

A team rushed to the spot and found the woman lying in a park.

She was in a pool of blood with multiple injuries on her body and face.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman lives nearby. Her family members were informed.

Police suspect that she was assaulted brutally before being left in the park.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and a team formed to investigate the case, another official said. PTI ALK CK