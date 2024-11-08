Woman found lying injured on street in West Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) An unidentified woman was found lying injured on a street in the early hours of Friday in the Kirti Nagar area of west Delhi, police said.

According to police, it received a call at 1.15 am that a woman was bleeding and lying injured in an alley.

"A woman was found there in a pool of blood. The injured woman, who remains unidentified, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. A door-to-door inquiry in the neighbourhood was also done, but no one recognised her nor had anyone seen her in the vicinity before," said a police officer.

Police said the nearby areas were also checked and the team saw found blood and broken bangles.

Police checked the CCTV footage, which showed that the woman entered an open staircase of a tent house in the area. Later, it was found that the woman fell from an open balcony on the first floor, he said.

"Despite sustaining injuries, she got up and attempted to walk but lost consciousness after covering a short distance. The woman is still under medical care and is not fit for a statement. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the officer. PTI BM BM MNK MNK