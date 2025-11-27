Woman found murdered at home in UP's Pratapgarh, husband booked

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman was found murdered at her home on Station Road here, with police registering a case against her husband who is absconding, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, Manju Sharma's children found her dead when they returned home on Wednesday evening, and a razor used in the killing was recovered from the scene.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said the victim was alone at home at the time of the incident.

Her throat had been slit with a razor, the DySP said, adding that a forensic team and local police examined the spot.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Vishwakarma Prasad Sharma, a case of murder has been registered against her husband, Santosh Sharma, he said.

Police said initial investigations suggest the woman had a dispute with her husband over his alleged extramarital affair.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is in progress, they added.