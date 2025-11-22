Woman found murdered, body wrapped in sack in Kerala''s Kochi

Kochi, Nov 22 (PTI) An unidentified woman was found murdered and wrapped in a plastic sack in the compound of a house in Thevara here, police said on Saturday.

The body, discovered on the tiled courtyard beside the house, was first spotted by the volunteers of "Haritha Karma Sena", the cleaning squad.

The house owner was also found near the body.

They soon informed the local councillor who in turn alerted the police.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the man was in relationship with the woman and murdered her following an argument. An investigation is on to find out the exact reason and method of killing," a police officer said.

His arrest would be recorded soon and a probe is on to find out the details of the deceased woman, police added.