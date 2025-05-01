Woman found murdered in her Thane home

Thane, May 1 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old woman with a head injury was found in her home in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Victim Anita Deepak Goyal lived at Jiwdani Nagara in the Diva area, he said.

She was killed around midnight on April 29, said the official from Mumbra police station. It appears a stone was smashed on her forehead, he said.

It was immediately not clear if she was alone in the house at the time of the crime.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, the official added.