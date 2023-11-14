Woman found murdered in Nagpur city

Nagpur, Nov 14 (PTI) An unidentified woman, around 30 years old, was found murdered with her throat slit near Samruddhi Expressway in Hingna police station area of Nagpur city on Tuesday afternoon.

The murder came to light after a local villager alerted the police, said inspector Vishal Kale of Hingna police station.

Five special teams have been formed to check missing person cases registered in Nagpur district as well as neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said.

Police are also scrutinizing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the vehicle used in the crime. A case under section 302 (murder) of IPC was registered by Hingna police. PTI COR KRK