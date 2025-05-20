Woman found murdered in Navi Mumbai home

Thane, May 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her home in the Ulwa area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The murder took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's husband, the police on Monday registered a case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons, an official from NRI Sagri (Ulwa) police station said.

He said the victim. Alvina Kishoresingh alias Alvina Admali Khan (27) was killed by unidentified assailants at her house.

A probe is underway in the case, he added. PTI COR ARU