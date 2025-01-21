Woman found murdered on farm in Nashik district

Nashik, Jan 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit on a farm in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Tuesday.

Farmers spotted the body in a field on Dubere-Sonari Road in Sinnar taluka on Monday, an official said.

He said a police team reached the spot, and following a probe, the deceased was identified as Sindhubai Maruti Waje, a resident of the area.

The police have registered a case of murder, and a probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU