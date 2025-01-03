Woman, four daughters killed in Lucknow hotel laid to rest in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) The Agra woman and her four daughters who were allegedly killed by her son in a Lucknow hotel were buried in Sambhal on Friday in front of her grieving family.

The bodies were brought to Sambhal early on Friday.

Mohammad Arshad allegedly killed his mother Asma and sisters Alia (9), Aksa (16), Rahmeen (18) and Alshia (19) in a Lucknow hotel room on Wednesday, according to police.

He then shot a video in which he confessed to slitting the wrists and throats of his sisters and mother. In the 6.5-minute selfie video, Arshad further claimed his father was also involved in the killings.

The family members of Asma, who hailed from Sambhal, demanded the death penalty for Arshad.

Asma's brother Mohammad Zeeshan said, "I received a phone call from Lucknow that day. I spoke with Arshad. He said, 'Uncle I have killed the whole family,' after which the police took away the phone." "I last spoke to my sister almost four months ago. She was very simple and loving. I want Arshad to get the harshest punishment, he should be hanged," he said.

He also demanded that Arshad's father be arrested immediately.

Arshad, who was arrested shortly after the murders, was on Thursday sent to judicial custody.

Arshad's family lived in Agra and preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes.

In the video, Arshad claimed that he took the extreme step due to harassment and oppression by the residents of his locality. PTI COR NAV SZM SZM