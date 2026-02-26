Woman from Delhi's Peeragarhi slum secures scholarship to study in Australia

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A resident of West Delhi's Peeragarhi slum has secured a scholarship for postgraduate studies in Australia, with the Australian education minister praising her journey at a national higher education summit in Canberra.

Nancy, who grew up in a slum community supported by Delhi-based NGO Asha, has been admitted to the Master of International Relations programme at the University of Melbourne, the NGO said in a statement on Thursday.

Nancy has been awarded the Melbourne Welcoming Universities Scholarship and is scheduled to begin her course next week. She was invited to attend the Universities Australia Solutions Summit 2026 in Canberra.

Addressing the summit, Australia's Minister for Education, Jason Clare, acknowledged Nancy’s participation at the summit, as he cited her journey as an example of expanded access to higher education opportunities. The minister also praised the NGO founder Kiran Martin, according to the statement.

"A young woman who, because of Dr Kiran, got the education that her parents did not. She finished school, went to university, got a Bachelor of Arts degree. She majored in political science and she graduated with honours. Talent is everywhere. It's opportunity that's not," the minister was quoted as saying in the NGO statement.

The NGO works, according to the statement, in slum communities in Delhi, providing education, primary healthcare and sanitation.

Kiran Martin said the partnership with the University of Melbourne has opened a fully supported master's pathway for students from these communities, it added. PTI MSJ SGV AKY