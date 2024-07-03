Woman from Gwalior dies in Hathras stampede

Gwalior, July 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman from Gwalior, sole breadwinner of her family, was killed in the stampede at Hathras that claimed more than 120 lives.

Ramshri, resident of Jagjivan Nagar locality here, had travelled to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh with some ten others for taking part in the satsang on Tuesday.

While the others saved themselves, Ramshri was lost in the melee and later found dead, said one of the women who had accompanied her.

Ramshri used to attend every satsang of `Bhole Baba', also known as Narayan Saakar Hari, with her women friends. Little did she know that the congregation on Tuesday would be her last, the woman said.

Soon after the satsang, when people rushed to touch the feet of Bhole Baba, she was separated from the group.

"We were all together until that moment," Ramshri's companion said.

"When we came to know about the stampede after getting a phone call, we rushed to Hathras and found her body in a hospital in Aligarh," said Ramshri's son Pankaj.

"After the death of our father in 2014, mother alone used to take care of us three sons and two daughters by doing odd jobs....the whole family is in a state of shock," he added.

Gwalior collector Ruchika Chauhan sent officials to the residence of the victim as the body was brought from Aligarh. The last rites were performed in the presence of officials in the evening.