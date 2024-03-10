Woman from Hyderabad found 'murdered' in Australia

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman from Hyderabad was found murdered in Australia and her husband, who allegedly killed her, flew to Hyderabad and handed over their child to her parents here.

Advertisment

The body of Chaithanya Madhagani, was found in a wheelie bin on the side of a road in Buckley on Saturday, according to reports.

She was staying with her husband and son in Australia.

According to Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, as the deceased hailed from his constituency, and after getting information he met her parents today.

Advertisment

The Legislator told PTI that on the request of the woman's parents he wrote a letter to the MEA to bring her mortal remains to Hyderabad.

The MLA said he also informed the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in this regard.

The woman's husband flew to Hyderabad and handed over the child to his in-laws here.

Advertisment

The MLA further said that according to the information provided by her parents their son-in-law "confessed" of having killed their daughter.

The Victoria Police in a statement dated March 9, on its website, said "Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea. Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday." A second crime scene has been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook and is believed to be connected to the homicide, it said, adding the investigators are treating the death as suspicious.

At this stage in the investigation, it is believed the parties involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas, the statement said. PTI VVK GDK VVK SS