Woman from Kerala held for running prostitution racket in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) Police have arrested a woman hailing from Kerala for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Navi Mumbai police made the arrest following a raid at a residential premises at CBD Belapur locality on Saturday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the AHTC team members raided the flat and arrested Kanakamma (55). During the operation, one woman was rescued, an official release said.

A case under the provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered at the CBD Belapur police station, it said, adding that further probe into the crime was underway. PTI COR MVG NP